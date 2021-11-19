Alicia Woodward: The elegance of gratitude this holiday season

As we head into the most wonderful time of the year, we can't help but recall this time last year when a pandemic put the kibosh to most of our holiday traditions and celebrations. On Thanksgiving 2020, my husband was in the kitchen preparing a feast for two, while I fretted like a turkey in November.

The coronavirus was affecting each of our four grown children in different ways, and there was nothing I could do to help. My mother, a widow, was experiencing health problems, and I was worried about her living alone four hours away in southern Illinois. I interrupted my own pity party to look out the window and saw a mama fox and her baby happily trotting through the yard, blissfully oblivious to the worries of the day.

I jumped up and darted to the kitchen, licked a finger-full of mashed potatoes, and grabbed an empty jelly jar. I tied a festive red and green ribbon on it, and added a tag that said, "Gratitude Jar 2020." Then I cut dozens of small slips of paper. The plan was for my husband and me to each secretly write something we were grateful for and drop it in the jar every day from Thanksgiving until the end of the year. We would read our entries together on New Year's Eve.

A couple of days later, my mom had a stroke. Thankfully, she recovered well, but I spent all of December with her, first from the hospital parking lot (as I wasn't allowed to go inside) and then in her apartment. I went back home to Indiana on New Year's Eve to help my husband pack up our house. We had made the quick and necessary decision to sell our home and buy a house in our hometown so that my mother could safely live with us.

As I hastily packed box after box, I saw the Gratitude Jar sitting on the kitchen counter. To my surprise, it was filled with tiny slips of paper! I took an envelope out of my purse and added my 31 slips of paper. Though we'd been apart and hadn't said a word about it, both my husband and I had continued to write down things for which we were thankful.

I'd like to say we read the entries from our Gratitude Jar at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve, but we were asleep by 9:30. On New Year's Day, we pulled each slip of paper from the jar and read it out loud.

Many of our entries expressed thanks for my mother's recovery and for the doctors and nurses during an unprecedented time of crisis. Several showed our gratitude for simple things in nature such as a beautiful sunset, a bird at the feeder, or a deer in the yard. We were grateful our children were showing resilience in facing their challenges. Other slips of paper revealed our appreciation for each other.

For most of us, 2020 is a blur filled with varying degrees of trials and tribulations. Yet through it all, there were always glimmers of hope and happiness. The analogy of last year's holiday season to Dr. Suess's message in How the Grinch Stole Christmas is so easy, it almost seems cliché. "It came without ribbons! It came without tags! It came without packages, boxes, or bags! Then the Grinch thought of something he hadn't before. 'Maybe Christmas,' he thought, 'doesn't come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.'"

Before we get too caught up in the renewed holiday frenzy of decorating, shopping, and merry-making, let's remember what 2020 taught us. Underneath all the tinsel and trimming lies the season's enduring beauty, peace, and love, for which we can truly be grateful. I have already assembled our 2021 Gratitude Jar in hopes of being reminded throughout this holiday season of the elegance of gratitude.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan and has a new channel on YouTube by the same name. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

