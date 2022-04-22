Alicia Woodward: The elegance of haiku

April is National Poetry Month. What a perfect opportunity to learn more about poetry and maybe even become poets ourselves. Although it's harder than it looks, a highly recognizable form of poetry is haiku. Originating in Japan, haiku is one of the oldest and most elegant forms of poetry.

Haikus were always a favorite of my literature students for an obvious reason — they're short. Known for the rule of 5-7-5, a haiku consists of just three unrhymed lines. The first and third lines have five syllables, and the second line has seven syllables. (You may remember tapping your pencil on your desk to count syllables. For example, the word frog has one syllable. The word silent has two.)

Nature often inspires poetry, but a haiku, by definition, is about nature. It can be traced back to ninth century Japan where it evolved as poetry that specifically celebrated the elegance of the natural world. Matsuo Basho wrote one of the most famous haikus in the 1600s.

The Old Pond

An old silent pond

A frog jumps into the pond

Splash! Silence again.

I wonder if Basho would be surprised we're still reading his poems 4,000 years after he penned them. Inspired to write your own haiku in celebration of National Poetry Month? Pay attention to something you find intriguing in nature, and form your thoughts about it in a simple three-line poem that follows the 5-7-5 rule. Basho advised, “When composing a verse let there not be a hair’s breath separating your mind from what you write; composition of a poem must be done in an instant, like a woodcutter felling a huge tree or a swordsman leaping at a dangerous enemy.”

For extra credit, consider illustrating your poem, as haikus often are. My students loved it when I brought out the cardboard box of watercolors. Their creations always made the most beautiful bulletin boards!

Poetic inspiration recently struck me early one morning when I looked outside and saw a rare flash of bright blue fly past the window. My husband and I had nearly given up attracting bluebirds to our Southern Illinois backyard. After jumping for joy, I wrote this haiku.

The Birdhouse

Vacant for so long

Today a pair of bluebirds

Found their home sweet home—

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0