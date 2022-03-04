Alicia Woodward: The elegance of hope

Like a tired child, America is having a meltdown. Already overwhelmed by a pandemic, injustice, disaster, violence, division, and inflation, an unprovoked attack on a free country by a frightening bully has sent her to the floor sobbing breathlessly. She needs an adult, someone like you, to pick her up and soothe her with a lullaby of hope.

Speaking of hope in times like these may seem excessively optimistic and naive, but Eleanor Roosevelt said, "It is more intelligent to hope rather than to fear, to try rather than not to try." Where can we find hope enough to calm ourselves, let alone ease others?

First, we can find hope in our country's history. America has pulled through many times of darkness. In his book, The Soul of America, author Jon Meacham reminds us that periods of public dispiritedness are not new and offers reassurance that they are survivable. Through war, inequality, and depression our nation has marched steadily forward to a hopeful chorus touched by what Abraham Lincoln called "the better angels of our nature."

Secondly, we can find hope in our global citizenry. Mr. Rogers often told the story about being a young boy who was scared by things he saw in the news. Fred's mother told him, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping." The past two weeks, we've been struck by the immeasurable courage, selflessness, and fortitude of ordinary Ukrainian citizens. All over the world there are people working tirelessly for the well-being of others, and good people always bring out the good in people.

Finally, we can summon hope within ourselves. Emily Dickinson wrote, "Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul." The famous poem honors the human spirit’s capacity for hope. Think of all the times you mustered hope to get through a difficult challenge. Facing our personal and shared trials with a spirit of wisdom and sanguinity offers inspiration to those around us.

With everything that's going on right now, we may want to throw ourselves on the floor in an all-out temper tantrum fueled by anxiety, anger, and fear. But we are adults, and children are watching. We must choose to face our struggles with strength and elegance, while humming a song of hope. As Helen Keller said, "Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible."

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

