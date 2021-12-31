Alicia Woodward: The elegance of New Year intentions

I stopped making new year’s resolutions. Years ago I read about adopting a word of intention for the new year. The idea is to choose a single word that serves as a personal guiding light for all areas of life for the next 12 months. This carefully chosen word provides focus and clarity to holistically live more intentionally, and ultimately, more elegantly.

My past words have included faith, simplicity, joy, nature, elegance, and peace. Each new year, I posted the word in several places so I would be reminded of my intention, and I did my best to infuse the word into my life on a daily basis. Did I fail miserably at times? Yes, but attention to each word helped me at least try to make choices that led to living my best life.

My word for 2022 is wisdom. I’m turning 60 this year and poised to embrace the wisdom I’ve gained from growing older. At this stage of life, I’m pleased to say goodbye to things that used to seem so important, and I now count wisdom as one of my greatest values. I’ll have no shortage of challenges as I attempt to apply wisdom to everything I think, say, and do. A good place to start is with Socrates’ wise counsel, “The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing.”

Do you have a word for the new year? Maybe I can help. There aren’t any rules, but here are some questions you could ask yourself to help you find your perfect word for the new year. How do I want to feel when I wake up each morning? What do I value most? How do I want other people to feel when they’re around me? What does my soul crave? What are my goals? What would make me happier? What is no longer serving my life? What’s missing? What is (and isn’t) my responsibility right now? What can I offer others?

Here are some powerful words to get you thinking — positivity, adventure, presence, creativity, gratitude, fun, courage, family, empower, relax, cheerful, learn, strength, balance, focus, grow, kindness, acceptance, passion, generosity, change, happy, organized, grace, confidence, quiet, home, relationships, calm, motivation, wellness, energy, mindful, love.

Do any of these words resonate with you and your hopes for the new year? Once you’ve chosen a word, think about specific ways it might positively affect your daily life. How could a clear focus on your word influence these areas of your life?

• your attitude

• your relationships

• your home and possessions

• your personal style

• your work

• your physical, mental, and spiritual health

• your activities and pursuits

• your contribution

With a little soul-searching and contemplation, 2022 holds 365 chances to live our happiest, most intentional and most elegant year. I am always inspired by Anne Frank, who wrote in her diary, “What a wonderful thought it is that some of the best days of our lives haven’t even happened yet!”

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

