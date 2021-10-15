Alicia Woodward: The elegance of taking a walk

I have a penchant for novels and movies set during the 1800s. My favorite scenes feature characters gracefully strolling through the beautiful countryside. Without the invention of the automobile or the luxury of a horse-drawn carriage, walking was the only way most people could visit friends or go to church, school, or shops.

These days, walking is primarily done for exercise, but taking a stroll can add simple elegance to our lives in other ways.

There's no denying the simplicity of taking a walk. It requires no special equipment, it's free, and we can do it on our own schedule. Whether walking through a misty moor or around the block, all one needs to do is put on shoes and go. We can even do as they did during the Regency era and "take a turn" around the living room after enjoying tea or a rich meal.

Nature is the main reason I head out the door for my daily walk. Though my route may stay constant, each walk tells a different story with a unique setting that includes the weather and colors of the sky at that particular hour. One never knows what may appear in the unfolding scenes of a walk — a bunny in the neighbor's yard, a fawn at the edge of the woods, goldenrod growing alongside the road.

Walks can also provide much-needed solitude. One of my most beloved characters in literature is Elizabeth Bennet of "Pride and Prejudice." This complex introvert frequently takes long walks alone to sort her thoughts and clear her head. About Lizzie, Jane Austen wrote, "Reflection must be reserved for solitary hours; whenever she was alone, she gave way to it as the greatest relief; and not a day went by without a solitary walk."

On the other hand, walks can provide a connection to our community. I often walk down the sidewalk of the busiest road in town. Hardly a day passes that I don't run into someone I know who honks, waves, or stops for a quick chat. No one tips their hat or curtsies, as they do in my favorite movies, but walking in my hometown makes me feel grateful to be part of a place I love.

Finally, taking a long solitary walk feels like a romantic nod to the past. I have to admit, I wouldn't mind spending an afternoon strolling across a field of wildflowers, stopping under a large shade tree to read a book of poetry or write a few lines of my own. I usually walk in a baseball cap and sneakers, but I dream of the day that I confidently go for a stroll wearing a flowing dress and carrying a parasol.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan and has a new channel on YouTube by the same name. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

