Alicia Woodward: The elegance of the season of now

"This column is in memory and honor of Alicia's mother, Lynda Love Fry, who suddenly passed away this week."

My mother, daughter, and I stand next to one another in front of a sunny window admiring the winter landscape. "The trees will be so pretty in the spring," I say, instantly regretting my words. I'm learning to appreciate the elegance of the moment in which I find myself. I think of a saying I've always loved, "Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift... that's why they call it the present." Eleanor Roosevelt

Like rings marking the age of a tree, the figures in the window’s reflection represent three distinct generations. Each woman feels a certain amount of satisfaction and discomfort regarding the season she is in. They all fight the urge to get stuck dreaming about the future or reminiscing about the past.

My mother is the most deeply rooted of us. She is a towhead little girl, a beautiful bride, a young mother, a devoted grandmother, and a grieving widow. She says she didn't expect to live so long and doesn't want to be a burden. How I wish she understood she's no more a burden than a stately tree providing unmatched solace, shade, and grace.

I'm part of the sandwich generation, those of us firmly in the middle of adult children we still worry about and parents who need our care. I'm retired now, leaving me no real identity outside of my relationships. I am a little tired and no longer young, but I am still growing.

At 31, my daughter is in full bloom. She faces the daily excitement and anxiety of a demanding profession in a bustling city. She is a newlywed, still unsure if she will choose to become a mother herself. If not unaware, she is at least indifferent to her skin so soft and supple, her body so long and lithe, her mind so sharp and strong.

The three of us stand in silence deep in our individual and collective thoughts. The significance of our coming together for just a moment to look out the window at the trees, so full of life and beauty, is palpable.

The trees stand strong, bold, and elegant against the bright blue sky. They hold both the memory and the promise of fresh blossoms and green leaves, but on this cold and clear winter day they are living fully in the season of now.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

