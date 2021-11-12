 Skip to main content
Column | Everyday Elegance

Alicia Woodward: The elegance of these 10 gracious acts

  • Updated
Alicia Woodward

After more than a year of unprecedented time spent in the confines of our homes, most of us have begun to venture out in public again. I don't know about you, but I've found some of my manners to be a little rusty. Every time I go somewhere, I'm grateful to see someone displaying these gracious acts, reminding me of simple things we can do to make life a little more elegant for everyone.

1. Countenance Counts - Countenance refers to our facial expressions. We've all been duly warned about RBF (resting biddy face). I've certainly caught myself deep in thought and realized my mug was less than pleasing. How nice it is to go out and see friendly faces again.

2. Right On - I wish I had a nickel for every time I reminded my students to walk on the right side of the hallway when changing classes. Foot traffic flows more smoothly when we stay to the right side of the sidewalk, stairs, and escalator.

3. Hold the Door - It still seems chivalrous for a man to open a door for a woman; however, everyone who is able should hold the door for anyone who is approaching. I always feel I've passed a kindred spirit when another woman holds the door for me.

4. Wipe the Sink - I was recently at a highway rest stop. After washing her hands, a woman took a clean paper towel and quickly wiped down the counter before I stepped up to use the sink. I offered her my thanks, but I really wanted to applaud and cheer this rare gracious act.

5. Please and Thank You – Just this week, I was surprised by how cordial a man in front of me was to the employee in a drive-through window. I also noticed how quickly her attitude reflected his. He reminded me how important it is to be friendly and respectful to the hard-working people who serve us throughout our communities.

6. Trash Talk - While on a road trip this summer, I noticed the cleanliness of many of the towns we traveled through. Besides Oscar the Grouch, most of us want to live in communities where streets and sidewalks are lined with flowers, not garbage. We can do our part by vowing to never toss even the smallest piece of trash out the car window or onto the ground.

7. Dressing Rooms - Have you ever walked into a store dressing room and seen piles of clothing scattered on the floor? When trying on clothes, we should always put garments we aren't purchasing back on the hangers and on the rack provided. No store employee should have to feel like they're picking up a teenager's messy bedroom.

8. Elevator Etiquette - Recently, I was exiting a hotel elevator as a young boy and girl were waiting to get on. Obviously well-taught, the boy gently scooted his sister to the side and waited for me to step out before entering the elevator. It was such a sweet and memorable display of good manners from a child.

9. Table Manners - My husband and I were at an outdoor restaurant and sat near a couple with their grandchildren. During the meal, we overheard subtle reminders to put napkins on laps, use a quiet voice, and put phones away. It warmed my heart to see these grandparents taking time to patiently teach valuable lifelong lessons.

10. The Golden Rule - Whenever my husband and I spend time with our grown children, we are always proud of their tolerance and acceptance of everyone we encounter, no matter how different they may be from us. We live in a diverse and changing world. Some may call their behavior being politically-correct, but it's really just being kind and following the Golden Rule. As Emily Post said, “Manners are the sensitive awareness of the feelings of others If you have that awareness, you have good manners, no matter what fork you use.”

Though we are thankfully moving past lockdowns and quarantines, it seems COVID-19 may be with us for a while longer, forcing us to be aware of the contagious nature of the virus. As we cautiously move through our days, let's remember being courteous is contagious, too. Just imagine if we made gracious acts like these go equally viral.

Alicia Woodward is a retired language arts teacher and empty-nester. She and her husband recently moved back to their hometown of Mt. Vernon. She writes a weekly blog called The Simple Swan and has a new channel on YouTube by the same name. Visit her blog at www.thesimpleswan.com. Email her at Alicia@thesimpleswan.com.

