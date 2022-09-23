Alicia Woodward: Welcoming the changing seasons

As summer turns to fall, I feel an equal sense of sadness and anticipation. I will miss warm sunny days spent outdoors but look forward to cozy chilly evenings curled up by a glowing fire. Similar mixed emotions can appear when we say goodbye to one season of life and step into another.

As we travel through our lives, we are like tourists passing through towns and villages with names like childhood, adolescence, adulthood, parenthood, empty nest, retirement, and old age. As much as we may wish to permanently settle in any one of those places, we must move on.

Do you find the journey through each season of life speeds up as we get older? Looking back, my first 20 years or so seem to take up the most space on my personal timeline. The same number of years spent raising my children was a blink of an eye. Thirty years as a teacher was a snap of my fingers. It's as if I'm looking at life through a car window and watching it pass by in a blur.

When I'm not quite ready for the next season, I think of a favorite Bible verse, "To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven." Its author, King Solomon, was known as an elegant seeker on a quest for the meaning and purpose of life.

He employs the poetic device of repetition to illustrate the ceaseless, often antithetical, changes in life. "A time to break down, and a time to build up...A time to weep, and a time to laugh...A time to mourn, and a time to dance."

King Solomon reminds us there are good times and bad, and just like the meteorological seasons, we are not in control. The verse encourages us to enjoy each season of life, no matter what it brings, and rejoice in all of our days.

On my personal journey, I know I spend too much time looking in the rearview mirror. Doing so can fill me with a deep sense of longing and regret that keeps me from paying attention to the road I'm on. I suspect I'm not alone in this struggle. Perhaps that's why Ecclesiastes 3 is a compass for so many of us sojourners.

The seasons of life pass so quickly. The carefree, verdant spring and summer of our youth fade to a season when daily responsibilities, chores, and chaos scatter endlessly like falling leaves. Suddenly, we are old and days can stretch before us as empty as winter's bare branches.

It's fine to warm ourselves with yesterday's memories and look forward to the future, but we are wise to show acceptance, gratitude and enthusiasm for each and every day of the season in which we find ourselves. George Santayana so elegantly said, "To be interested in the changing seasons is a happier state of mind than to be hopelessly in love with spring.”