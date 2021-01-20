Another View: Acting swiftly, not wisely

This editorial was published in the Jan. 17, 2021 edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Hats off to members of the Black caucus in the Illinois General Assembly.

They introduced four major bills — criminal justice, education, health care and economic equity — on Jan. 8 and passed three of them through the House and Senate in six days. The health care bill was approved in just one of the two legislative bodies.

Their political play using last-minute action by a lame-duck legislature could not have been handled with more sophistication and raw power. The legislation now goes for signature by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

It will be amazing if he, in deference to the politics of the moment, doesn’t swallow them whole.

But while political calculations may have been splendid, the policy questions remain wide open.

Here’s something to consider — the bills were so mammoth and introduced so late that few of those voting really knew what they were voting on. Is that really the way the legislative process should be pursued?

This wasn’t so much following the legislative process as gaming the legislative process.