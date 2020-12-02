Another View: As you prepare to 2020 holiday shopping, think local

This editorial was published in the Nov. 27, 2020 edition of the (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald.

The fate of your favorite small businesses rests in the palm of your hands.

You could take the easy way out this holiday season and just point and click on the omnipresent everything-in-one-place-two-day-delivery app on your cellphone and get all of your Christmas shopping done in an hour or two.

Who could blame you? After all, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. It’s cold. You might have to put on real pants if you go outside.

This holiday shopping season — the time when businesses traditionally make a good chunk of their profit for the year, it’s important to remember that there is always a trade-off when you focus purely on convenience.

And that trade-off this year could very well be the extinction of some of your favorite mom-and-pop stores.

Sure, the national and regional chain stores should do well on Black Friday and on Cyber Monday.

They have sophisticated websites that can handle lots of traffic.