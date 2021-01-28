Another View: Children lose in Chicago return-to-school fight

For weeks, union leaders have been saying CPS has shut them out of the process of forging a reopening plan. Yet CPS spokesman Emily Bolton says the district has had more than 60 negotiating sessions with CTU leaders about a safe reopening of schools. The union says reopening schools would be safe only when Chicago achieves a citywide positivity rate of 3% or less. In reality, it would be hard to find any public health official at the federal, state or local level who has ever suggested that standard.

The district’s plan can’t eliminate the risk of COVID-19, but it minimizes it. All K-8 students, teachers and staff will be required to wear masks in schools at all times. Regular testing will be available to all teachers and staff. Strict cleaning procedures will be used at all schools. High schoolers will continue remote learning only. And the district’s metric for reopening, the point in which confirmed cases double at a rate of every 18 days or more, now stands at 126 days.

On Friday, Jackson announced that the district expects to get COVID-19 vaccines by mid-February and begin vaccinations of teachers and other staff at that point, though the process will take some time.

Will CTU still throw up roadblocks, even if its teachers are among the first in line to get vaccinated? Based on the history, most likely.

