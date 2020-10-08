Another View | Denver Post: Officials must ensure secure election

This editorial was published in the Oct. 2 edition of The Denver Post.

Politicians are playing a dangerous game with our election.

The president’s potential illness now that he has been exposed to the novel coronavirus and has tested positive will only increase the chance of catastrophe. We should all be praying that the president has a mild illness and a fast recovery — not only out of compassion; it will be good for our democracy.

But we also need our elected officials, regardless of party, to stand up and ensure November’s election is secure and that voters in America have faith in the results.

Democrats and Republicans have been playing this game for years: Democrats accuse Republicans of voter suppression and Republicans accuse Democrats of lax voter security. There is always a kernel of truth in both complaints. The GOP governor of Texas is limiting ballot drop-off boxes to one per-county — Harris County has 4.7 million residents. In New York City, the board of elections, led by a Democrat, had to reprint 100,000 ballots after the original were sent to voters with the wrong voter information on the “oath envelope.”