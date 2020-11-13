Another View: Donald Trump should concede

Bryan simply deemed it the courteous thing to do, and was surprised it became a national talking point.

From that point forward, the candidate who fell short of the required 270 electoral votes has conceded to the president who’d take an oath to begin either his first or second term in the White House.

This year, Trump clearly doesn’t feel like he lost fair and square. But even fellow Republican George W. Bush already congratulated Biden.

“Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country,” Bush said. He loved the “patriotic message” conveyed by Biden in his Saturday-night speech.

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney congratulated Biden as well.

Charles Evans Hughes didn’t congratulate Woodrow Wilson, according to National Geographic, until two weeks after the race. Thomas Dewey never personally contacted FDR in 1944, instead conceding on the radio.

The Trump campaign has fired up some legal battles, but perhaps it would be best to extinguish them.

Trump doesn’t have to be the most gracious loser — and he won’t be — but he has served his four years. And he will always be President Donald Trump. He should leave it at that, and concede.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0