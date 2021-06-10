Another View: Ethics bill: A feel-good measure with some benefits

This editorial was published in Bloomington Pantagraph.

Passing a bill denoted as “ethics reform” is a feel-good maneuver. Legislators can congratulate themselves for keeping their house clean. Voters can be proud of themselves for voting for people who are honorable and principled.

The ethics legislation OK’d by Illinois has some positives. But as happens all too often, it stops short of adding significant reforms that need to be made.

The reform bans some legislator-lobbyists, and requires disclosure of lobbying consultants.

But Illinois still doesn’t have independent oversight of the legislature.

Former lawmakers are banned from lobbying for six months, and there’s no waiting period at all for ex-legislators lobbying a new General Assembly. A dozen states have prohibitions of two years, and 36 states have prohibitions of at least a year.