Another View: Everyone has something to give

This editorial was published in the Nov. 13 edition of The (Ashland, Kentucky) Daily Independent.

As the holidays draw near, we tend to think about giving.

This year, it might not seem there is much to be thankful for, given the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the divisiveness in the country.

Those are, perhaps, just the most prominent problems. The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, lists as some other major issues in the country health care, immigration, religious liberty, marriage, education, environment and welfare. Pew Research Center adds drug addiction, economic inequality, racism, sexism and terrorism to the list.

Despite the huge voter turnout in this month’s general election, some still believe their vote doesn’t matter. Some feel as though there is nothing they can do to resolve these problems.

Whatever problems we face in the United States, there is something we can do as individuals. We can give.

Sometimes, giving is about monetary donation. Sometimes, it’s about donating time. Both can lead to positive change.

Sunday (Nov. 14) is National Philanthropy Day, meant to honor those who give back to their communities.