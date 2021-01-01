Another View: Frosty welcome for governor’s cuts

The governor also came down on the wrong side of an ill-advised bet. He and legislators passed a budget that relied on increased revenue generated by his proposed progressive income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution.

The amendment, as most people know, was decisively rejected at the polls Nov. 3. That means money the Legislature didn’t have when it was appropriated will not be forthcoming.

So where does everyone go from here?

Frankly, it’s impossible to say. Pritzker has proposed $711 million in budget cuts for which supermajority Democrats have no appetite.

They include $425 million in savings generated by reductions in grants and operating costs across a variety of programs, including public safety, human services and health care.

The governor has the authority to order most of his announced cuts, but he’ll have to negotiate with hostile union leaders on the furlough days.

There’s a sea of numbers associated with the complicated budget problems.

But generally speaking, Pritzker has tried to avoid cuts through borrowing and counting on revenue from the failed tax amendment and lots of luck.