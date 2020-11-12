Another View: Hard times in Springfield

This editorial was published in the Nov. 8, 2020 edition of The (Champaign) News-Gazette.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s “Fair Tax” amendment to the Illinois Constitution was designed to give the governor and legislators a totally free hand in deciding what to tax and how much to tax. Not only did it authorize escalating rates of taxation on escalating levels of income, it also permitted multiple taxes — surtaxes — on the same income.

The governor estimated that it would generate $3 billion-plus in new revenue in 2021. But that would have been just the beginning as revenue-hungry state officials tried out their new tax-levying toy on the public.

The old saying is that if one doesn’t ask, one doesn’t get. Well, Pritzker and legislators boldly asked for a blank check, and skeptical taxpayers responded with an emphatic no.

That raises two questions. Why did voters say no to the request to repeal the constitution’s flat-tax mandate? What’s the next move for state leaders?

The first is easier to answer than the second.