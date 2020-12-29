Another View: LaHood displays poor judgment

This editorial was published in the Dec. 20, 2020 edition of The (Bloomington) Pantagraph.
U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, was among a minority of House Republicans who decided against supporting an effort before the Supreme Court last week.
A lawsuit filed by the state of Texas sought to challenge presidential voting in four states. A total of 126 Republican representatives made the questionable decision to sign on to the suit.
Davis did not. He did the right thing.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, felt differently. He supported the Texas effort, which ultimately didn’t meet legal muster, like multiple state and federal challenges to Joe Biden’s victory.
Both LaHood and Davis have been strong supporters of President Donald Trump. But LaHood argued that there was enough proof of voter irregularity to warrant a look into ballots. That would be understandable if there was any real evidence of voter fraud. And, as the courts have ruled, there has not been.
Contrast that to U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, who not only didn’t sign on to the amicus brief, but also has been critical of Trump’s post-election behavior and has told him to “move on.”
We have serious concerns about LaHood’s judgment in this area. In a column that ran in The Pantagraph, he wrote: “I voted for President Trump, co-chaired his campaign in Illinois, and believe that his policies would be better for our country than those of Joe Biden.”
Just because you want something to be true doesn’t make it true. This editorial board has endorsed LaHood, but we can’t defend that way of thinking. The Texas challenge undermines the very democratic process and has delayed the transition of power.
We too have questions about how the Biden administration will help middle-income Americans, business owners and Midwestern states. We also believe it’s time for Trump to accept these results and the outcome of the Electoral College.
LaHood in his column said: “As Americans, I believe that there is much more that unites us than divides us. I hope that a President-elect Biden will look at the election results and see that Americans soundly rejected the far-left policies some in his party want to achieve and work with Republicans on areas we can agree on, like infrastructure, trade, and support for our small and medium size businesses.”
We agree.