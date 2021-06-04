Another View: Let's celebrate a return to normalcy — and start reading social cues again

This editorial was published in Bloomington Pantagraph.

Even as we prepare to reopen Illinois and celebrate a victory over a virus, we can take a few things away from the experiences of the last 18 months.

But before we do that, we need to devote some time to return to being a society.

We’re not talking here about revising our manners of behavior, although that’s worth examining as well. Rather, it’s time to show our fellow citizens a little patience as everyone re-acclimates to 2019 standards. It’s not that long ago, but 18 months is even longer when we consider how much we’ve been yelling at and criticizing one another.

Public events are coming back in full. If it suits your desire, there’s not a long wait until you can be part of a crowd at a concert or a church or a play, watching a movie, exploring a festival or visiting an adult beverage station. There will likely be a bit of awkwardness, and we’re going to have to start reading social cues again, and that will take a little time.

But those concerns combined can’t overcome the delight of being part of society again. While a few may have realized how little they need other people, the majority of us are social creatures, and we thrive when we’re around other people.