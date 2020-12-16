Another View: Mike Bost and Darin LaHood, Illinois’ congressional enablers

This editorial was published in the Dec. 11, 2020 edition of the Chicago Tribune.
President Donald Trump lost his reelection bid. Joe Biden won. Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20, whether Trump and his Republican allies acknowledge that reality or continue challenging it in court.
Two members of Illinois’ congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost of Murphysboro and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood of Peoria, are among the disbelievers. They would rather be deadenders for Trump than defenders of the American election system.
Bost and LaHood joined more than 100 House Republicans who signed on to a court brief in support of a specious late effort by Texas to overturn the election. The Texas suit asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate Biden’s victories in Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin based on unfounded, debunked claims of fraud and other nonexistent irregularities. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit on Friday, including the three Trump-appointed justices. Concerns about the late appointment of Justice Amy Coney Barrett and other court conservatives somehow committing subterfuge with the election result proved to be unfounded.
Trump and his backers already have been rebuffed at least 40 times by the courts, including the Supreme Court previously, in their efforts to gin up claims Trump was swindled out of victory. He lost the electoral vote 306-232, with all 50 states certifying the results. The Electoral College met Monday to cast their ballots. On Jan. 6, Congress should ratify that vote because there is no evidence of widespread fraud that could overturn the result.
“Calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in rejecting a Trump campaign case in Pennsylvania. The Texas suit provided one more echo chamber for unsubstantiated assertions.
In the days after the election, Trump and others had every right to monitor ballot counting and mount legal challenges if they suspected wrongdoing. Those challenges have been batted away, but still the lawsuits, appeals and denials keep coming. On Saturday, Trump supporters again converged in Washington, D.C., to question and protest the results.
While Bost and LaHood stand with the stubborn, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, makes a level-headed plea to fellow party members to accept the election result. As he explained, even if there were instances of election fraud, there weren’t enough to alter the result. “You may not like the outcome, but that doesn’t mean our 2020 election is fake,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to Twitter. “It was real — it counts — and we need to move forward.”
Kinzinger’s video is worth watching. We agree with his warning that Trump’s refusal to accept the result feeds cynicism in a system of government that relies on trust to function properly. “As a society,” Kinzinger said, “we’ve become unmoored from facts and from reality and we’re now in danger of failing to properly carry out the duties that previous generations have entrusted us with, like the peaceful transfer of power.”
America in danger? Perhaps even Kinzinger goes too far. When politics veers from constitutional actions, the courts are there to correct and protect the system. Nothing’s changed on that account. That’s why the results of the 2020 election will be upheld. But the cynical claims of a rigged election need to stop because unfounded insinuations of electoral foul play do have consequences. They feed divisions and sow mistrust in the political system as a whole.
Biden won. Trump lost. Republicans, including Bost and LaHood, need to say that.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!