Another View: Mike Bost and Darin LaHood, Illinois’ congressional enablers

“Calling an election unfair does not make it so,” Judge Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee to the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in rejecting a Trump campaign case in Pennsylvania. The Texas suit provided one more echo chamber for unsubstantiated assertions.

In the days after the election, Trump and others had every right to monitor ballot counting and mount legal challenges if they suspected wrongdoing. Those challenges have been batted away, but still the lawsuits, appeals and denials keep coming. On Saturday, Trump supporters again converged in Washington, D.C., to question and protest the results.

While Bost and LaHood stand with the stubborn, U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Channahon, makes a level-headed plea to fellow party members to accept the election result. As he explained, even if there were instances of election fraud, there weren’t enough to alter the result. “You may not like the outcome, but that doesn’t mean our 2020 election is fake,” Kinzinger said in a video posted to Twitter. “It was real — it counts — and we need to move forward.”