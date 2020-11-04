Another View: Minimizing the pandemic’s fiscal impact

This editorial was published in the Oct. 23 edition of the Danville Commercial News.

Vermilion County officials, along with their counterparts in Danville and other communities, face the difficult task of crafting a budget for next year with no clear idea of what the COVID-19 pandemic might mean in terms of revenue or expenses.

Building a budget with so many unknowns won’t be an easy job. Vermilion County and Danville officials each have reserves they can draw upon, but other communities already have started to make cuts in personnel and services in an effort to at least come close to a balanced budget.

Danville City Council members also must deal with the loss of an anticipated $2 million in revenue they expected to collect from a casino. The casino license initially went to a group with grand plans, but those quickly fell through. A much more modest proposal, with a different developer, now is in the works, but state officials have yet to approve a license for Danville. No license means no revenue.

The city has gained money from other sources, including more than $400,000 in tax revenue from the sale of cannabis, but projections still fall about $320,000 short of a balanced budget.