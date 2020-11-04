Another View: Mr. Unpopular?

In response to the anti-Pritzker response, the state struck back. The state board of education backed up Pritzker’s edict, while the governor raised the possibility of litigation.

How would that litigation be titled? The way things are going, it will be Everybody vs. Everybody.

While that dispute was beginning to boil, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot — temporarily — moved off the Pritzker reservation. She protested the governor’s decision to shut down indoor dining in bars and restaurants in her city, complaining it will further devastate the Chicago economy. (After meeting with Pritzker, Lightfoot announced she had changed her mind.)

If that wasn’t more than enough — it was — Pritzker announced enhanced “mitigation” orders in sections of the state where the number of coronavirus cases is increasing at disturbing levels.

Champaign and surrounding counties were added Friday to the advanced restrictions list, with indoor dining and drinking once again banned and maximum gathering sizes reduced.

The people of Illinois know where they’ve been and didn’t like it much. Now it looks like, after a relatively brief respite, everyone can look forward to more of the same — if Pritzker has his way.