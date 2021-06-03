Another View: Odds are against bipartisan bridge building when it comes to Illinois' budget

This editorial was published in Bloomington Pantagraph.

Illinois budgeting process remains a frustrating headache.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker discussed the budget in his own terms as he took a victory lap on Tuesday, celebrating the passage of a $42.3 billion budget as a phenomenal success.

Funny how we define success when it comes to the state budget.

Bi-partisan? Not even close. The budget received no “yes” votes from Republicans.

Timely? It is to laugh. Reporters call it “May 32nd” for a reason. In one of its sadly routine failures to meet deadlines, legislators went into the early morning on June 1 before OK’ing the plan.

Succinct? At 3,000 pages? Who are we kidding?

Republicans complained about Democrats filling the budget with pet projects. Democrats said their bill will grow the economy. The degree of truth for either will come out in the wash – we’ll know by the time we’re casting our next votes which party was how right.