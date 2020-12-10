Another View: Response timeline for LaSalle Veterans Home COVID-19 outbreak questionable

This editorial was published on Dec. 5, 2020 by Sauk Valley Media.

Residing in an assisted living facility during a pandemic comes with risks. Even when staff members are practicing safety measures inside and outside the doors, no one lives in a bubble and can be 100% protected from COVID-19.

We’ve seen outbreaks at such facilities throughout the past nine months. All are terrifying and sad. Such as the case with the La Salle Veterans Home, which for the first eight months of the pandemic, had, to the staff’s credit, relatively few COVID-19 cases.

And then came November. As of Thursday, 30 La Salle Veterans Home residents — a quarter of the population — have died from complications related to COVID-19.

Nearly all the residents have tested positive, as well as about 100 staff members.