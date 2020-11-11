Another View: Tenants protected while landlords get stiffed during COVID-19

Tenants, in theory, are obligated to make up all the missed payments once the moratorium ends, but that’s cold comfort for owners who need income now — and who may never be able to collect what they’re owed. Michael Glasser, president of the Neighborhood Building Owners Alliance in an October commentary, said there aren’t enough safeguards in the moratorium to weed out those cheating the system, the ones who aren’t paying because they know they don’t have to.

“Housing certainly is a necessity, but so are food and medicine. We don’t require grocery stores to provide free food, nor pharmacies to provide free medicine. Yet we require housing providers, including our smaller, more vulnerable neighborhood housing providers, to offer housing for free regardless of the circumstances,” he wrote.

The moratorium is also overly broad. Will County landlord Craig Horvath told the Daily Southtown that he’s saddled with one tenant who hasn’t paid rent for more than a year. He thinks the governor should allow landlords to proceed with evictions that they initiated before the original order came down. “This is incredibly unfair to me as a landlord, as my problem existed prior to anything related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

In the long run, forcing landlords to bear these burdens is bad not only for them but for tenants, because it will make investment in such properties riskier. It could end up reducing the supply of rental housing. No one comes out ahead if these buildings end up in foreclosure. The governor has taken steps to rescue tenants. He needs to find ways to help landlords too.

