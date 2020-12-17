Another View: The tax-hike waiting game

Even though he disagrees vehemently with voters’ decision on the issue, Pritzker has been put in a position where he needs to show that he got the message that reducing the size and cost of government comes before further increasing the size and cost of government.

So everyone will get to endure a bit of kabuki theater on taxes before Pritzker announces in the months ahead that, yes, he considers an income-tax increase necessary to support his spending plans.

As for Madigan, he’s trying to retain his job as speaker in the face of internal party opposition driven by the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal in which he’s been ensnared.

His past practice has been to wait until the last minute before expressing support for an income-tax increase and then only after he has persuaded Republicans to join him in that position.

Now, however, he’s trying to secure support for another term as House speaker, and that, in his view, requires taking the steps necessary to raise revenues for programs that serve the interest of the caucus members’ constituents.

Madigan, however, could not resist leaving himself an escape hatch on the tax issue.