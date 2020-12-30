Another View: Time to break ground on Obama Center

One of the center’s last hurdles recently got cleared. Before the Obama center is built, the federal government had to sign off on it. That’s because Jackson Park, designed by famed landscape architects Frederick Law Olmsted and Calvert Vaux, is on the National Register of Historic Places, and because the plan involves major roadway changes.

That federal review began in December 2017. It was supposed to wrap up in 2018, but it wasn’t until Dec. 17 that the most critical step in that federal review concluded. We know federal bureaucracy tends to move with the zip of a tortoise, but three years?

A groundbreaking is now tentatively set for sometime in 2021. Chicago awaits what is sure to be a major tourism draw, and the South Side awaits the benefits that the Obama Foundation has promised the center would generate — more than $3 billion in economic development for surrounding communities in the first 10 years.

The fundraising effort is still only about halfway to the $500 million mark and the center and its campus are expected to take roughly four years to build out. During a Nov. 15 interview on “60 Minutes” to promote his new book, Obama discussed the center and its mission, which includes engaging the surrounding community with activities, new gardens and walking trails and of course, exhibits that will include Michelle Obama’s famous dresses.

But the benefits of the center won’t come to fruition while the Obama Presidential Center remains merely a scale model on a conference room table. It’s time to get this project built.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0