Another View: Wage hike is a double-edged sword

This editorial was published in the Jan. 1, 2021 edition of the Mattoon Journal Gazette & Charleston Times-Courier.
This is a situation that defies any kind of satisfactory solution.
Beginning Jan. 1, the Illinois Department of Labor increased the statewide minimum wage to $11 per hour, $6.60 for tipped workers. That’s a $1-per-hour hike after a pair of increases in 2020 — to $9.25 in January, then to $10 in July.
Unfortunately, there are people working minimum-wage jobs who are trying to take care of families with those jobs. Fortunately, the hourly wage increase — which will rise to $15 in 2025 — is aimed to help just that type of individual.
But the world is significantly different than it was in 2019, when the increase was signed into law. The amount of optimism about the Illinois economy may have been excessive. But even the most pessimistic at the time had no suspicion of a worldwide pandemic and how it would impact each and every individual.
This worst-case scenario piles on to many of the fears opponents of the increase cited in their arguments against it. An increase in the minimum wage wasn’t necessarily going to add to the numbers of the employed. Small businesses might struggle with finances if their costs to operate rose too high.
The double whammy was COVID-19 and the forced shutdown of many businesses. Struggles to cope with the new world combined with a wholesale change in the economy, and some businesses closed. As pandemic restrictions were loosened, business owners dug into their bags of tricks and found innovative ways to attract customers. They had fewer employees and fewer customers, but they were surviving.
Then came the triple whammy of the second wave and closures. Those who barely survived the first wave closed their doors.
Now they weren’t employing anyone.
Optimism will be required for businesses to reopen. Effort will be required for them to be successful. An increase in labor costs will add to the struggle.
Increasing the minimum pay to $11 an hour doesn’t begin and end with entry-level positions. There are certainly employees who hired in at lower wages and now are making $11 an hour now. Does an employer just leave those employees at that rate, and hire someone new who will be making the same amount as an employee with a year of experience?
While many businesses suffer, the ones who can least afford the expense will be hit the hardest. And the businesses hit the hardest are the ones minimum wage workers seek out.
Or perhaps not. Unemployment benefits can be, in some cases, beneficial enough that workers are disincentivized to apply for jobs. That was already shown during the lockdowns and stimulus bills earlier this year.
The arrival of the minimum wage increase is a blessing. Higher pay for workers is always preferable. But those increases often come at a cost, and the cost right now will at least initially cause a portion of pain.