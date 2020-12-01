Another View: Will we overcome vaccine suspicion?

This editorial was published in the Nov. 22 edition of The Guardian.

In the 1960s, academics studying rumours drew inspiration from epidemiology. They noted how such stories spread through communities, “infecting” some individuals while others seemed immune, and how more resistant populations could stop their spread.

Their insights have in turn been taken up by health professionals. Hearsay can be useful, helping to catch disease outbreaks. It can also be deadly. Though vaccine hesitancy is as old as vaccines themselves, it has risen sharply in many countries in recent years. Unfounded scare stories about the safety of immunisation programmes have contributed to growing scepticism and outright refusal, with fatal consequences. In her new book "Stuck: How Vaccine Rumours Start – and Why They Don’t Go Away," Prof. Heidi Larson notes the paradox: we have better vaccine science, more safety regulations and processes than ever before, yet a doubting public.

For the foreseeable future, demand for COVID-19 vaccines is likely to far outstrip supply. The U.S. biotech firm Moderna has now joined Pfizer/BioNTech in announcing a vaccine with more than 90% efficacy in protecting people from COVID-19, but it will not be available outside the U.S. until next year. The Oxford University/AstraZeneca candidate is some way further off in its work.