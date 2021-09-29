Burdick: A prophetic warning in Grand Tower before the Civil War

It is reasonable to believe that many of the inhabitants of Grand Tower, at the time of the Civil War, were in sympathy with the southern cause.

Many inhabitants had settled here from the south. Also, one must look at the geographical location of Grand Tower, which lies only a few miles north of the southern boundaries.

I have not found anything that confirms my theory, as many young men from Grand Tower served in the Union Army. Since 1840, no slaves remained in Jackson County.

Most historians agree that many factors, not just one, contributed to the situation that finally developed into the Civil War. Some believe that the slavery issue was the basic cause. Certainly slavery was basic to the issue. It is my opinion that the sympathies here in Grand Tower probably sprang from their southern heritage and the slavery issue rather than the economic rivalry theory. With the economic rivalry theory, it was thought that the southern states were jealous of the north's strong economy, and this was a factor in the historian theory over the slavery theory.

Many stories have been told about the Civil War. One such account that involves Grand Tower is “The Tragic Wedding Party,” which is an account of a tragedy at Tower Rock on April 9, 1839. (The name Grand Tower derived its name from this large rock in the river.) A wedding party from Grand Tower crossed the river for a ceremony on top of the island rock. The party included the bride, Miss Penelope Pike of Grand Tower, the groom, John Randolph Davis, the bride’s parents and sister, the groom’s mother, the Reverend Josiah Maxwell, and three slaves.

Shortly after the wedding, and as the party started back to Grand Tower, their boat was caught in the current and sucked down by a whirlpool. All the party perished except one slave who was swept beneath the surface to the center of the river where he was thrust up and rescued by a passing fisherman.

That same day, April 9, 1839, in Grand Tower, a baby was born — niece of the lost bridegroom. She was christened Penelope Davis. On her 20th birthday, on April 9, 1859, Penelope had a memorial birthday party on Tower Rock, with the surviving slave as her special guest.

Later the much-shaken members of the birthday group reported that without warning, the original wedding party rose from the river’s surface. Rev. Maxwell handed Penelope a scroll, and then the entire group slowly descended into the river. No words had been spoken. Upon reading the parchment it was found to be a prophecy saying that a great war was coming in which father would fight against son, brother against brother, and that it would bring great sadness to Penelope Davis and her family.

Two years later the terrible Civil War burst upon the country. Penelope’s two brothers enlisted; Noah with the South, Thomas with the north. Just before the battle at Wilson’s Creek near Springfield, Missouri, Thomas was fired upon while assigned to picket duty. He returned fire and had the satisfaction of hearing a body fall. Upon investigation he found that he had killed his own brother, Noah. The prophecy had come true. Both brothers are buried in Old Jackson, Missouri.

This story exemplifies the tragic conflict of the Civil War between the states. A war like this today would destroy our great country. The closest to this kind of reprehensible action that we have experienced in modern times, was the attempted take-over of our state capital, Jan. 6, 2021 by a bunch of disoriented nuts that had been misled and instigated by the President of the United States.

May the Lord protect this great country from any future resurgence of these kind.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

