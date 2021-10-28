Burdick: An early Industry at Grand Tower in 1869

The rapidly growing town of Grand Tower, Illinois was mentioned in a Jan. 4, 1869 issue of the New Era of Carbondale in which appeared a letter copied from the Morris, Illinois, newspaper.

The letter presented as follows:

After a sojourn of two months at this place, Grand Tower, IL., I propose to give a description of things here, in answer to many inquires made of me by letter. The Grand Tower Iron Furnaces, two in number, have been erected by men from the anthracite regions of Pennsylvania, at the enormous expenditures of $2 million dollars. No. 1, furnace went into blast in June or July last, and has blown in and out twice up to the 24th of November. The first disaster occurred in July, after a few days running, by the collapsing of the gas pipes, and burning up of papers and plates, and chilling of the furnace. The results were, hearth and lining had to come out to get out the chilled iron, causing a delay of 2-1/2 months and expenditure of $40,000. The profits of a furnace of the capacity of this one, and the fine quality of material that is to be had here ought too clear the proprietors $600 every 24 hours.

The second disaster happened the 24th of November. The hot blast gave away, throwing the tremendous oven of brick and iron thousands of tons in weight, down a distance of 60 feet. This disaster will cost the company to repair, $40 to $50 thousand dollars, with a delay of three or four months. The monthly profits of these furnaces at the present prices of pig iron, would be around $18,000. This and the cost of repairs is a huge loss.

The company, with its immense cash capital of $60 million, and 20,000 acres of land, principally coal land, in this, Jackson County, IL., do not appear to be in the least discouraged by their bad luck, but have commenced putting down their foundation for smoke and furnace stacks.

This place is full of all kinds of mechanics and laboring men, more than can get work. Daily wages range as follows: Brick Masons, $4 to 4.50; Stone Masons, $3; Carpenters, $2 to $3; Laborers, white $1,75, black $1,60; Board is $5 per week. We have boarding houses and hotels on the Mississippi River. Rents of houses and land are exorbitant. $50 a year ground rent for a piece of land 14 x 24 or 40 ft.

The amounts of coal supplied by the Grand Tower, Mining Co. at this time, for the river trade is 200 car loads per day of five tons per car. When both Iron Companies have their furnaces in full blast the consumption will triple that amount.

The weather here since the first of October has been as follows: Only two days lost time up to the 28th of November, it rained that night all night; Monday and Tuesday, 29th and 30th, steady rain day and night; one little brush of snow the last of October. Natives digging potatoes last week.

Boys, if any of you come this way, and you wish a square meal, stop at the floating hotels. The only drawback you will meet with is that they have no cows aboard, but the Mississippi water makes up for the milk.

Remnants of this gigantic operation still exist today, 152 years later, in the year 2021. It is located on the south end of Devils Backbone where the levee joins it, about halfway up the hill, on the river side.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

