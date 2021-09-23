Burdick: How I survived a sinking ship on the Tennessee Rive

This was told to me by Capt. Donald Lovejoy, a man from Grand Tower with whom I worked for several years. We were on different vessels when this event happened.

Don said the vessel I was serving aboard departed the port of Chattanooga, Tennessee, downbound with two empty asphalt barges. The captain was on watch, and it was an extremely dark night. The pilothouse flashlight batteries were dead, so the captain turned on the ceiling light in the pilothouse to note his position on the navigation chart, as he was soon to be relieved by me.

After making a sharp bend in the river, he failed to notice the tow was still sliding sideways, which is a common thing when running with empty barges. At about 11:45 p.m., the vessel had slid far enough into the bend and struck a large submerged rock about one half mile above Raccoon Mountain TVA Pumping Project, mile 446, Tennessee River.

As pilot, I was in my bathroom preparing to relieve the captain when the boat struck the rock and it threw me against the wall. After regaining my balance, I ran out into the hallway and opened the door going to the engine room. I knew we were in serious trouble when I saw water swirling over the engine room deck plates. I turned to go to the pilothouse to alert the captain that we were sinking and met the chief engineer coming from the pilothouse and he told me he had informed the captain of our situation. I hurriedly went back into my room to salvage some of my personal effects. As I grabbed my suitcase, the lights went out, this telling me that the generators had flooded, therefore I didn’t take time to try to recover anything else. Immediately I went out on the boiler deck, which is above the engine room, with my empty suitcase to assist in whatever way I could.

The face wires, holding the boat to the barges, had broken and the boat swung around and was alongside the barges. A deckhand put a line on between the boat and barges, holding them together. At this time, most everyone was on the barges. The captain was still in the pilothouse backing the stern of the vessel into shore. You could hear the propellers hitting rocks. The purpose of this maneuver was an attempt to get the vessel out of the deeper water into shallower water. I went to the stern of the boiler deck and it was level with the empty barges.

There again I met up with the chief engineer. The bow of the vessel was angled down sharply into the water. The captain left the pilot house on the run taking the outside stairs to the boiler deck and jumped on the empty barges. I decided it would be prudent for me to get on the barges also. Just as I stepped on the barges, the bow of the vessel surged to a deeper angle breaking the lines that had it secured to he barges, then made a sudden lunge forward headed down and out into the river, and like a submarine, completing submerged and disappeared in approximately 130 feet of water. The chief engineer at the last minute attempted to reach the barges but was unable to do so and went down with the boat and drowned. The crew searched the water and yelled but the chief was not to be found.

It was estimated that only five minutes had elapsed from the time the vessel struck the rock to the time it went down and out of sight.

At about 12:10 a.m. a ladder from the barge was used to put a man ashore and we tied the barges off to the right bank, as there was no current. We then built a fire in a 20-gallon drum. It was now about 1:30 a.m. We also started beating on the barges and yelling, hoping to attract attention. Finally, at 5 a.m., we were rescued and taken off the barges by a motorboat from the Chattanooga Civil Defense Unit. The chief engineer’s body was recovered four days later.

Don has since passed away, but he never forgot this night the rest of his living days, nor have I ever forgotten my good friend. We sweated out many miles of river, as captain and pilot.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0