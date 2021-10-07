Burdick: Remembering them

Let us never forget our men and women, throughout the ages, that have fought our wars and provided us with our freedoms, freedoms we cherish so dearly.

To the call of arms they answered, their country needed them. To fight for the freedom of the world, when the light of the world seemed dim.

Our young have always stood with great courage and readiness, never looking back. From all walks of life they came to protect our freedoms.

They beat Kaiser Wilhelm 11, on European Soil, and once again when Hitler came. His world dominance they did foil.

Waving that flag of glory, telling the world, we will die fighting before we suffer in servitude under foreign powers.

They fought our battles in foreign lands, a long way from their homes. The sand of beaches soaked their blood, from Anzio to Rome.

Fear was no option as they braved the powerful guns, firing their weapons they charged the enemy as if he were invisible.

They fought the battle of Iwo Jima, and died in the fighting on Saipan. They fought the battle of the Coral Sea, and was in the death march on Bataan.

Fathers, mothers, sibling’s, grandparents and spouses were all left behind, wondering if there be-loved was still alive, or lying dead on the battle-field.

Then came Korea with the 38th parallel, they knew not friend from foe. But still they fought the enemy there, and many a death was slow.

Hell bent on victory and survival, they fought fearlessly, with all of their power, protecting each other, back-to-back. The words defeat or surrender was not in their vocabulary.

Then after Korea came Vietnam, to keep the south from communist control. Our troops engaged in many battles, and fought the enemy patrols.

The same sprit has always existed, giving their all on the battle field and dreaming of home sweet home.

They suffered all the pains of hell, and paid the price so freely. So that we might enjoy our freedom now, the freedom we love so dearly.

Twenty years of war in Afghanistan came, when the twin towers were brought down by two suicide planes. The master-mind of this was hunted down killed and dumped in the ocean.

Let us never forget the suffering, that war has brought to man. And never stop remembering, those that died for the freedom of our land.

I have no doubt that in the future, when war comes again, and it will, for greed, power and corruption will always exist in some of the minds of human kind, our young will always be at the head of the line in volunteering for the battle field, for this is simply who we are as Americans.

May God continue to bless America as he has always done, and protect us from all enemies, and with the help of the Father we will continue, when necessary, protecting our great country. Thanks be to God.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

