Burdick: The anxious thief

I was called that morning at 5:30 with the man on watch calling me, saying," Captain someone stole a $100 bill from the mate sometime through the night."

I told the man to tell the mate to come to my room. Upon the mate’s arrival I told him he probably contributed to the theft as he was always leaving his money laid open on his desk.

I had cautioned him before about this. This, of course, didn’t excuse the culprit for his stealing. The mate kept flashlight batteries in a locker in his room, so it was commonplace, if the mate was up, for the crew to go into his room to get batteries as needed.

I was very disturbed over this event, and in my mind, a state of quandary existed, wanting to believe that no one aboard would do this, but knowing darn well that someone had done it.

At 10 a.m. the two Tankermen discharging a barge came to my room and said " We know who the thief is."

I had been working on some papers that I needed to send to the office about boat business and was sitting in a slumped position. But upon hearing them say this, I sat up straight and said, "Tell me more."

This is what they said. This deckhand that hadn’t been with us but a short time had come out on the dock where they were discharging a barge and ask the dock man to mail a letter for him and inquired when the letter would be taken to the post office. The dock man told him it would be two or three hours before mail was picked up. The deckhand left and about twenty minutes later, was back, asking the dock man if his letter had been mailed.

The dock man became irritated and told him no. The deckhand again departed the area and went back to the boat. In about an hour, here he came again asking the same thing. The dock man became highly infuriated and used some words not allowed here, and told him not to come back.

The two tankermen had observed all of this and got very suspicious. It appeared to them that he was anxious for his letter to leave the dock. Knowing money had been stolen that night made them more suspicious.

While no one else was in the dock house, they held the letter up to the light and could see the hundred-dollar-bill. One of them came back to the boat and got a stamped envelope. He then went back to the dock house and while the dock man was on the barge, he copied the address off the letter that was there and switched it, putting the one with the bill in it, in his pocket.

They had in hand the letter they switched and handed it to me. They had opened the letter and a note inside said, "Don’t tell anyone that you got this from me. We’ll have a ball when I get home."

I wasn’t sure when mail came under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Postal Service so I called the postal service and ask them when federal possession starts. I was told that any deposit in a federal mail box, post office or when the postman took the item, possession began. I didn’t want to be charged with mail tampering. Since the Postal Service had not taken possession, I was satisfied with this answer.

I proceeded to write down the serial number from the bill and put the number in my wallet. I’m well aware that I couldn’t prove that this was the one stolen, but my ploy was to bring pressure on this man and try to convince him that there was a serial number and that it had been recorded.

My goal was to get him to resign. After thinking this all out, I called a deckhand to wake up the man suspected and have him come to the pilot house. I also told the deckhand that no one else was to come to the pilot house until further notice. It was now time to execute my plan. If my bluff didn’t work, I lose and felt everyone else aboard would too.

In a few minutes, I heard the door below to the stairs open and the man soon arrived at the top of the steps. He said, "What do you need, captain?"

My response was, "I’m having you arrested for stealing $100 from the mate," and I pointed at the bill where I had laid it. His response was, "I didn’t steal anything."

I said, "Yes, you did and it’s a low-life scum that will steal from his shipmates."

"Where did you get that?" he said in a demanding voice. I told him "You know where I got it because you put it there. I got my wallet out and showed him the serial number that I had taken from the bill earlier, and told him this is the same number as on the stolen bill found in your possession."

I told him to sit down and not move until the Marshal arrives. I let this soak in for a while and then I said, I don’t like having to be in court on my time off and if you resign and get off before the marshal arrives, I will drop charges.

He said in angered voice, I’ll resign."

I had two deckhands escort him off the vessel so he couldn’t claim personal injury in some manner in departing the vessel.

Had I fired him, I wouldn’t have been able to prove he stole the money, although circumstantial evidence highly indicated it. He had borrowed money from one of the crew members but this didn’t make him guilty. In summarizing this later, I felt that justice had been served.

He paid the price by losing his job, the mate recovered his money, no more stealing occurred, and I slept well thereafter.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

