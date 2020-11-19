Charles Burdick: COVID-19: The word of our time

All Americans have suffered to some degree during this COVID-19 pandemic. We will long remember this period of time that we lived in. Many have died and we are still seeing the death toll rapidly spiral up daily.
We now have a new president, but not until January 2021 will his tenure begin. Trump is still the president until then. He as president could ease the pain by cooperating with our scientists and doctors, but still takes no action that could help in the COVID-19 virus such as universal guidelines that so many governors need and ask for. He has done nothing in helping with the elimination of this coronavirus. His only sight, it seems, has been on the economy, and that can’t be healed until the virus is wiped out. Trump should know this. He’s not the strategist or economist many of his followers thought he was.
His tweets now are only about one thing, and that is to condemn the Democrats, stating the election was rigged, and he will not concede that Biden won the election and that he will not assist in the so needed transition process. Politics should not enter the picture during a crisis such as this ongoing pandemic. It is dangerous to the country. Trump won’t stop because of that.
Where are all the Republican politicians? Why at this late date do they remain silent on the outcome of the election? No one can truly believe that this election can still be turned around in Trump's favor. They are only hurting this country and themselves by their silence. Accept the facts and go on with business. Trump didn’t elect you, we the people did.
COVID-19 is a newcomer for our scientists, and time will only tell if it has any after-effects on the body or brain. When listening to Trump speak, I can’t help but wonder if this hasn’t caused him some problems because of the way he acts, looks and speaks. Everyone knows he had the virus, but then, even before that he tweeted some ridiculous things.
As a mariner for 42 years, if my ship had a leak and was sinking, I would call out damage control and patch the leak. Likewise, if I were Trump, for my legacy as a one-term president I would be working on salvaging what I could for that purpose. It would seem to me that a do-nothing president in times like we are seeing with this virus, would be a great burden for a good legacy. If he has a library named after him, it will probably be referred to as the tweeting library.
His legacy won’t tell of his lying, disrespect for his fellow men, severe case of narcissism, attitude, selfishness, spoiled child syndrome and hate. No, this won’t be told in his legacy, but as long as we live, it will be remembered.
In summarizing all I have said, Trump was a poor statesman and a shameful one. His bragging and boastful manner belittled not only himself, but also our great country.
It is my opinion that we will suffer from Trump’s poor leadership for a long time. How he handled the virus was frightening. The new president will have a long road ahead of him in getting our relationship back in good standing with our longtime allies.
May God continue to bless America and the new administration.
