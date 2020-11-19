Charles Burdick: COVID-19: The word of our time

All Americans have suffered to some degree during this COVID-19 pandemic. We will long remember this period of time that we lived in. Many have died and we are still seeing the death toll rapidly spiral up daily.

We now have a new president, but not until January 2021 will his tenure begin. Trump is still the president until then. He as president could ease the pain by cooperating with our scientists and doctors, but still takes no action that could help in the COVID-19 virus such as universal guidelines that so many governors need and ask for. He has done nothing in helping with the elimination of this coronavirus. His only sight, it seems, has been on the economy, and that can’t be healed until the virus is wiped out. Trump should know this. He’s not the strategist or economist many of his followers thought he was.

His tweets now are only about one thing, and that is to condemn the Democrats, stating the election was rigged, and he will not concede that Biden won the election and that he will not assist in the so needed transition process. Politics should not enter the picture during a crisis such as this ongoing pandemic. It is dangerous to the country. Trump won’t stop because of that.