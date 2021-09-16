Charles Burdick: Man and ducks collide in the air

This is from an interview that I had with Captain Jack "Whitey" Knupp, my brother-in-law, about a frightening event that happened to him. He was a river pilot from Grand Tower.

He said it had been a tiring trip, and always is when looking at 35 barges in front of you, for 30 days, dodging bridge piers, sandbars, and other vessels from St. Louis to New Orleans.

He told me he had been relieved from the boat he was captain on and was on his way home for his regular time off. He had flown out of Baton Rouge, Louisiana for New Orleans, about a 30-minute flight, where he would change planes and continue on to St. Louis. He said they were about 15 minutes into the flight when all of a sudden they flew into a flock of ducks causing the plane to drop several hundred feet. The captain of the plane was able to correct the drop and steady the aircraft back on course. It immediately became apparent that they had damage to the plane, but needed to land to determine the severity of it. Whitey said, some of the ducks had gone through the engines, as they could smell feathers and flesh burning from inside the cabin. What was visible was the broken windshield and the pilot covered with shattered glass. He came out of the cockpit and brushed the glass off his clothing.

All electronics was knocked out except the radio and they were directed to go to Alexandria, Louisiana, to make an emergency landing, which was the nearest airport from their position and it did not have heavy traffic.

He said that everything went well for the situation they were in and within a few minutes they arrived at Alexandria and made a couple passes over the airport for visual, on the ground confirmation that the landing gear was in the down position. Because of the electronic problem, the instrument was not indicating if it was down. Upon confirmation that it was, they made an uneventful landing just seconds before they lost the starboard engine. Needless to say, all aboard were glad to be on the ground. Whitey said, "Many times on the river I had steered the boat and tow through large flocks of ducks swimming in the river but never gave it a thought that a plane might fly through them in the air."

After landing, the captain of the plane asked if anyone had a camera aboard. Whitey told him that he had one in his suitcase but it was in the luggage area. They opened the luggage compartment so he could get to his camera.

He said he photographed all the damage of the holes in the nose and wings and broken windshield. The nose of the plane was raised and feathers, flesh and blood fell down on the runway. The captain of the plane requested copies of the pictures for himself and the company. "I accommodated the captain’s request," said whitey.

I flew many times after that getting on and off the boat, but no other flight was as memorable he said, as that one was.

Whitey passed away in 2015. He was retired, and has been greatly missed.

Charles F. Burdick is a lifelong resident of Grand Tower. After graduating from high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and then went on to a 42-year Maritime career including 35 years as Master Pilot. He has been retired for 27 years and enjoys local history and writing poetry.

