Chicago Tribune: Illinois after Michael Madigan

Somewhere, a clock ticks.

We recently wrote that between now and Nov. 3, Illinois Democrats will be performing Olympics-quality gymnastics. They’ll profess to be disgusted by corruption while remaining silent on Madigan — and while spending campaign money and resources he has given them, even as he stands identified in federal court records as the alleged recipient of favors in exchange for his help in the legislature.

Madigan has denied wrongdoing and has not been been charged with any crime. But the drumbeat of Democratic scandals from Chicago to Springfield is a drag on other elected members of his party, especially suburban Democrats considered vulnerable in the November election. Will suburban voters reelect — or reject — incumbents who play two-faced games? Incumbents who pretend to be independent but rely on the speaker for staff and resources? Who reelected him speaker in 2019, despite a sexual harassment probe among his ranks and an unfolding corruption investigation?

Remember, only one Democrat out of 74 in the last election for speaker voted “present,” and she was Rep. Anne Stava-Murray of Naperville, who also refused his help on the campaign trail. Every other Democrat sat on his or her hands. So spare us, and voters, the fake outrage at what is now a full-blown federal bribery investigation aimed at the speaker’s operations.