Chicago Tribune: Inspiration vs. virus: Encouraging tales from the front lines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial appeared in the Aug. 24, 2020, edition of the Chicago Tribune:

Here are two tales of confronting adversity you likely didn’t connect, both highlighted by the Chicago Tribune. One’s about science. The other’s about salad.

Back in March, when the nation plunged into the frightening unknown of a pandemic, Dr. Martin Burke of the University of Illinois got a tall order: Put together a team of experts to invent a simple, accurate test to detect COVID-19. Oh, and make sure it’s inexpensive enough to be mass produced.

“The standard process is too slow,” explained Burke, an associate dean for research at the U. of I. Carle Illinois College of Medicine. “It’s too expensive, and it has too many supply chain bottlenecks in order to be able to do fast and frequent testing on scale.”