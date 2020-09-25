Chicago Tribune: Rooting for government merger mania in cash-strapped Illinois

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This editorial ran in the Sept. 21, 2020 edition of the Chicago Tribune.

What would be the most honorable, selfless act an Illinois elected official might consider? Probably this: To acknowledge the state’s financial woes and, in the name of overburdened taxpayers, fire oneself.

To say publicly what no fiefdom-building politician ever wants to admit: My city and state would be better off without me and my expensive, wasteful bureaucracy.

Go ahead and roll your eyes, but then applaud Mayor Curtis McCall Jr. of Cahokia near St. Louis, who declares that residents really would benefit if his village along the Mississippi River combined with two nearby communities. “I would have to step down from my position as a mayor, and that wasn’t an easy choice to make because I love serving the citizens in the village of Cahokia,” he said, according to the Belleville News-Democrat. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make, but it was a necessary decision to make.”