Column | Gary W. Moore: Is bald beautiful?

A different color? Not black? Really? As of now, my thinning hair would be considered “salt and pepper,” and I’ve been fine with that because the pepper was still black. But curly and a different color?

Cancer can strip you of more than your hair. I’m in the fight of my life and I plan to win. To fret about my hair seems ridiculous. I must face the reality that sometime soon, I’ll head into the bathroom and probably just shave it all off. I get weird thoughts like, “Will I still be a Moore? Will people stare at me? If they realize I have cancer will they pity me?”

Being a columnist, author and speaker, you must fight for attention. I’ve always enjoyed standing in front of large crowds to share my stories. I’ve never shied away from being in the spotlight. Now, I find myself happy for quarantine so no one can see me. Silly ... I know. Silly or not, it’s the truth.

I haven’t taken the step yet to shave what’s left of the former thick and black mop on my head. I’m a fighter. Some things are worth fighting for, and I’m realizing that my hair just isn’t worth it. I’m fighting for my life. My hair should be the least of my worries.