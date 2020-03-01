Column | Kathy Chonez: Initiating the proper transformation

Unlike cardiologists, nephrologists and internal medicine physicians, all of whom promote the importance of a science-based diet and appropriate levels of exercise for heart, kidney and diabetic patients, SOC oncologists, without exception (and I have seen nine at three different cancer centers during my almost eight-year cancer gig), routinely disregard or even denigrate science-based nutrition, exercise, a positive attitude and any and all patient-initiated activities as having any value whatsoever in a cancer patient's overall treatment strategy. This obliteration of any agency at all on the part of the cancer patient, on top of the diagnosis, anchors that patient to a victim status, a status that, by definition, is too challenged and frayed to find happiness or joy, much less tap into a sense of humor.

The oncologist is uniquely positioned to plant the seed in that the cancer patient has within himself the capacity to impact his own quality of life and possibly, even its length. Rather than telling cancer patients that there is nothing they can do to help themselves or that nothing they do matters (both of which I have been told repeatedly, attributing the fact that I'm still alive, I guess, to the frivolity of Greek gods gracing me with to-die-for good luck), imagine the emotionally charged difference between, “Without treatment, you most likely have at most six months to live, but with treatment, you might get eight or nine months, possibly even a year.” versus “Statistically, people with your diagnosis survive about six months, absent any treatment at all. With our treatment options, however, we can likely extend that time, because we have an entire team here dedicated to giving you the best quality of life and the longest life possible. Moreover, you yourself are an equally important member of your cancer care team because there are very important ways that you can contribute to your own quality of your life and affect better treatment outcomes through a science-based diet, a fun, engaging exercise program, a health-affirming support network, a positive attitude, purposeful living and a spiritual component that is meaningful to you. We even have a Cancer Care Contract we will go over with you detailing the “wellness platforms” that you can initiate and that, together with our proposed treatment plan, will begin the most robust treatment program available. I would like to introduce you to our Holistic Counselor who will go over the details of the “wellness platforms” provide you with phone numbers of your entire cancer care team and answer questions you might have.