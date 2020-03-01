Column | Kathy Chonez: Initiating the proper transformation

In my last column, I wrote about the deer in the headlights response to a cancer diagnosis, of how the first asset discarded is a sense of humor, buried along with a sense of self in the rubble of a tattered, shredded cloth of a disappearing life. I wrote of the importance of helping the newly diagnosed cancer patient at that very moment secure a stable foothold in the new reality, contact with a more positive, reliable self-image and an emotionally rich life and, I said that I would introduce you to the people ideally situated to initiate that transformation.
A hallmark of integrative and alternative cancer treatment centers that contrasts sharply with the more traditional and common standard-of-care (SOC) cancer centers is that the former incline more toward seeing and treating a person while the latter customarily see and treat a disease. SOC medical professionals are, without a doubt, experts in their respective areas of radiation oncology or medical oncology, both rapidly evolving specialties that preclude forays into the equally and dramatically evolving research areas of cancer and nutrition and supplemental phytonutrients, of foods that fight cancer, how to prepare them to preserve the active compounds, foods that feed cancer and so undermine medically recommended therapies and a patient's desire for a better quality of life and a longer life, if possible. They also teach the value of exercise for the immune system as well as for the mental, physical and emotional well-being of cancer patients and the unimpeachable value of staying positive and engaged in stimulating activities and of retaining a sense of humor.
Unlike cardiologists, nephrologists and internal medicine physicians, all of whom promote the importance of a science-based diet and appropriate levels of exercise for heart, kidney and diabetic patients, SOC oncologists, without exception (and I have seen nine at three different cancer centers during my almost eight-year cancer gig), routinely disregard or even denigrate science-based nutrition, exercise, a positive attitude and any and all patient-initiated activities as having any value whatsoever in a cancer patient's overall treatment strategy. This obliteration of any agency at all on the part of the cancer patient, on top of the diagnosis, anchors that patient to a victim status, a status that, by definition, is too challenged and frayed to find happiness or joy, much less tap into a sense of humor.
Why then identify oncologists as the first-line initiators of the transformation from cancer victim to cancer activist? Because, first, they are the only one present at that crucial moment. And second, they are seen by the cancer patient as their only link between the disease state and the possibility of living.
The oncologist is uniquely positioned to plant the seed in that the cancer patient has within himself the capacity to impact his own quality of life and possibly, even its length. Rather than telling cancer patients that there is nothing they can do to help themselves or that nothing they do matters (both of which I have been told repeatedly, attributing the fact that I'm still alive, I guess, to the frivolity of Greek gods gracing me with to-die-for good luck), imagine the emotionally charged difference between, “Without treatment, you most likely have at most six months to live, but with treatment, you might get eight or nine months, possibly even a year.” versus “Statistically, people with your diagnosis survive about six months, absent any treatment at all. With our treatment options, however, we can likely extend that time, because we have an entire team here dedicated to giving you the best quality of life and the longest life possible. Moreover, you yourself are an equally important member of your cancer care team because there are very important ways that you can contribute to your own quality of your life and affect better treatment outcomes through a science-based diet, a fun, engaging exercise program, a health-affirming support network, a positive attitude, purposeful living and a spiritual component that is meaningful to you. We even have a Cancer Care Contract we will go over with you detailing the “wellness platforms” that you can initiate and that, together with our proposed treatment plan, will begin the most robust treatment program available. I would like to introduce you to our Holistic Counselor who will go over the details of the “wellness platforms” provide you with phone numbers of your entire cancer care team and answer questions you might have.
Oh, my God! What an immediate boost to the immune system, the sharing of the mantle of healer, the symbolic “anointing” of the patient-as-active-participant in his wellness journey, the restoration of agency to the cancer patient who now has a dynamic part in his own cancer care. It's inspiring, trust me. Given less than two months to live with no treatment options and no follow-up appointment so I know from whence I speak.
But who are the “holistic counselors?” They are seasoned cancer patients, trained volunteers, capable of discussing the seven “wellness platforms” of the Cancer Self-care Contract with clarity and compassion based on their personal knowledge of the peculiar microbiome of the newly diagnosed cancer patient, but also with joy and humor based on their personal knowledge of just how much more they are than their cancer, having learned to be Alive! With Cancer living fully every day.
Kathy Chonez, of Murphysboro, was diagnosed with lung cancer metastases to the bone marrow in 2012 and was told in 2015 that she had less than two months to live. She’s frequently reminded by doctors that she should’ve been dead a long time ago. She formerly worked as a faculty member at SIU Carbondale in the foreign language department.