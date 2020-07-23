Daily Herald: It can be denied no longer: Speaker Madigan must go

And that’s just the politics. Consider the implications for the General Assembly: Imagine anything of significance getting done with the taint of this.

Pritzker on Friday declared himself “deeply troubled” and “furious” about the corruption case in which ComEd agreed to pay $200 million in fines and then placed a large if on the speaker’s future.

“If,” Pritzker said at a speech in Waukegan, “these allegations of wrongdoing by the speaker are true, there is no question that he will have betrayed the public trust, and he must resign.”

With respect, Governor, that if is neither necessary nor relevant. The speaker’s effectiveness is too deeply compromised.

His indifference to calls last year for urgent ethics reforms in the wake of several high-profile political investigations ought to be enough to demonstrate his tin ear to the public’s demands for good government. Now, he is inarguably the contaminated focal point of discussion on all matters confronting the state, threatening any hope of reasoned discussion on every issue from coronavirus response to the state’s gaping budget hole.