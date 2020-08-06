Daily Herald: The search for the center

Maybe a vaccine will free us. We’re counting on a vaccine to free us.

We’re prepped in our heads to embrace pandemic watch through the end of 2020. But if we don’t reach the other side by 2021, then what?

How much abnormality can we take?

That, apparently, is the measure of today’s generation. Do we have the discipline to await the return to normal?

When it comes down to it, it’s really a matter of strength. Do we have the strength?

Meanwhile, abnormal lies all around us, and it’s not just the pandemic and it’s not just this year.

Somehow, the politics of the far right has become the politics of the right. And the politics of the far left has become the politics of the left.

Won’t anybody make the case for the center?

Won’t anybody show some passion for common sense?

Won’t anybody strive to bring us together?

Somehow, expertise has become a shortcoming. Somehow, repetitive lies have become reality. Somehow, human failings have become intolerable, no matter the age, no matter the scope.