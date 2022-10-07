Everyday Elegance | Alicia Woodward: Ten ways to bring Fall’s elegance to your home

Anne Shirley, the plucky heroine of Lucy Maud Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables, said it best, "I'm so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers!" With autumn days glimmering in golden hues, the sun sinking low by dinnertime, and the evening air turning frosty, it's a natural time to appreciate the cozy warmth of home. Here are 10 inviting ways to add the elegance of fall to our homes.

1. Tidy up — Our homes often bear the brunt of a busy, hectic summer. Now that things are falling into a routine, take time to organize and declutter your spaces. Make sure there's a home for everything. Donate what you're no longer using. Our time spent at home during the cozier months is far more relaxing and peaceful when our surroundings are neat and tidy.

2. Candles — One of the easiest ways to add an elegant ambiance to our home is to light some candles. The glow of candles makes any space feel more special. You might even want to dine by candlelight and enjoy a warm meal by the soft flicker of the flames.

3. Fall fragrances — Autumn is famous for its delicious scents. Pumpkin spice, cinnamon, baked apple, vanilla, and caramel are just a few of the fragrances associated with fall. We can add inviting fragrance to our homes with candles, room sprays, essential oils, or just some simple spices simmering on the stove.

4. Seasonal recipes — Fall's yummiest aromas come straight from the oven. October is a perfect time to bake traditional fall desserts like apple pie, pumpkin bread, and pecan pie. If you prefer savory dishes, it's a good time to whip up some acorn squash, collard greens, or butternut soup.

5. Clean windows — We usually think of spring cleaning, but autumn's tapestry of colors will be better viewed through sparkling clean windows. After a hot and dusty summer, you might be surprised how much brighter your home looks after giving your windows a good washing. Best to do it now before winter arrives.

6. Cozy textures — Autumn is the perfect time for layer upon layer of warm and cozy fabrics. Add extra blankets and throw pillows to your chairs, sofa, beds, and even the floor. Sink into some extravagant fabrics like sherpa, velvet, or faux fur. Comforts like these make it good to be home.

7. Fireplace — If you're lucky enough to have a fireplace, indoors or out, now is the time to use it. Make sure you've had it properly serviced. Rearrange furniture to make the most of your fireplace. Nothing is more mesmerizing and relaxing than sitting around a crackling fire staring into the dancing flames. You might even decide to sing a few campfire songs.

8. Natural decor — Even if you're not one to go nuts with fall decorations, you can still bring in the beauty and simplicity of the season. Dried summer flowers from the yard can make pretty arrangements. Fill a bowl with acorns or pinecones. Scatter a few colorful fall leaves on the kitchen table. Cut a small branch with leaves or berries and place in a vase. Of course, pumpkins, squash, and gourds make beautiful natural decor.

9. Board games — Accessorize your home with a stack of family-friendly board games. A fun round of Scrabble, Monopoly, or Dominoes is more likely to get going if the game is out and ready to go. Games are a great way to take a break from electronic screens and interact in-person with friends and family.

10. Reading nook — More time spent indoors means more time for reading. Carve out a cozy place with good lighting and a stack of books to encourage more reading time. A few fall classics include Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, The Catcher in the Rye by J. D. Salinger, To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, and, of course, Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery.