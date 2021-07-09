From the Editor: Concerned about your toddler's speech development? Don't delay seeking help.

A few days later, we learned our daughter qualified.

Thank you

Fast forward three months to today, and I've gained some insight into how child speech and developmental therapy works. I've also enrolled my child in day care (where she is showing signs of great improvement).

I want to offer a huge thank you to Dana and the rest of the staff at Child Family Connections #22 for providing myself and my partner only words of encouragement and sound advice.

I also want to give thanks to her pediatrician for being proactive and not suggesting we take the "wait-and-see" approach.

And special thanks goes to our daughter's therapists, Katie and Nicchole, for showing patience, kindness and compassion during each and every session. Our daughter looks forward to every visit, and as first-time parents, we have personally learned so much about child development and how to be the best teachers for our daughter.

Since starting therapy, my daughter is now forming short sentences, and has learned dozens and dozens of words (and some sign language!) We still have a long way to go, and I have never been more proud of her.