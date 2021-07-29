From the Editor: Give us a fighting chance. Get vaccinated.

But I'm not here to talk about the variant or about face masks. I'm here to talk about what's actually going to give us a fighting chance: Getting vaccinated.

I'm personally vaccinated, as is (most) everyone in my family and my core circle of friends. Before signing up for an appointment, I'll admit I obsessed over the research and had fleeting worries of getting the shot.

We so easily — and with little question — put toxic substances in our bodies all the time. We drink alcohol to excess. We chain smoke. We chase our heart-attack-inducing double cheeseburger and fries with cholesterol medication that has a litany of potentially dangerous side effects.

Cigarettes have long been proven toxic; chronic alcohol use is a serious documented, problem in this country — and yet we have people questioning the safety of this vaccine?

I understand some people believe taking — or not taking — the vaccine is a personal choice. But at this point in the pandemic — with a more contagious, Delta variant spreading like wildfire in our communities — your seemingly insignificant personal choice is not occurring in a vacuum.

The severe implications of not getting vaccinated resonate within your own body, and with your friends, family members, and neighbors.