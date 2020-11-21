From the Editor: Home for the holidays

In my household, we’ve been rewatching old episodes of “Tales from the Crypt,” a show we (30-somethings) were too young to fully appreciate when it was on the air, but feel nostalgic for anyway.

This past Friday night, as we watched the episode “And All Through the House” — in which a killer in a Santa suit stalks a woman through her home on Christmas Eve — I found myself tearing up. As the episode opened, Nat King Cole’s “The Christmas Song” played as the camera panned through a cozy home decorated for Christmas and a cozy-looking fire. Yes, I knew this opening sequence was a precursor to some campy, gory horror story — was it ever! — but that song brought on a wave of home-for-the-holidays longing I didn’t know was lurking in my heart.

Suddenly, I missed my parents and my extended family. And it really hit me that I won’t be seeing them (in person) anytime soon. I won’t be visiting them for Christmas this year, or Thanksgiving, or any of our many winter birthdays. I don’t know the next time I’ll be back to my childhood home.