From the editor: Local journalism needs your help now more than ever

For those of you that know me or have followed my musings over the past 10 or 15 years, you know I enjoy taking a light-hearted look at things, and always have a bit of humor painted into this space.
That will not be the case today.
Minus a couple of years, I have been here at The Southern since 1999. And in that time, I have never seen anything like this. This global pandemic is absolutely wreaking havoc on this newspaper.
A majority of us here at The Southern are working from home right now. In fact, the entire newsroom has been working remotely since the primary election.
It’s not easy. But each and every day, we bring you the news. We’re informing our readers about the things they need to know, and we're telling the stories that need to be told.
We’re working around the clock to bring you the news that you need.
Over the past month, this team has produced many headlines in the COVID-19 crisis. Every day, we produce a chart with the number of cases, deaths and recoveries for our entire 17-county region. Molly Parker broke the story about the COVID-19 cases in ICE detainees in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Marilyn Halstead has done extensive work informing readers on how to use personal protective equipment, like masks and gloves. Isaac Smith has written about the vast impacts to our businesses and local governments.
What’s more, we’ve had some great local sports sections — even as there are no sports being played. In fact, I’d put The Southern’s sports staff up against any staff in the state.
Photographer Byron Hetzler has shown how life has changed and how people are coping. And, our weekly Scene618 section has shown how people can stay connected to the entertainment world from home.
Our talented night desk then puts everything together in the newspaper — all remotely from laptops.
Today, I come to you with my hat in my hands.
We here at The Southern need your help. If you're not already a member and subscribing to our print or online news, I would ask Southern Illinoisans to support us by doing so.
Much like most businesses in our region and around the country, we’re struggling, too. It’s no secret that newspapers all over the country are hurting. Advertisers can’t run ads when their businesses are shuttered. Jobs all across Southern Illinois are being lost or furloughed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s hard to pay for a newspaper when you don’t have any money.
We understand it’s a scary time.
But, we see that you’re reading. Our web traffic is through the roof right now, higher than it's been in a long time. That tells us we’re doing something right. That tells us we're delivering the information that you find vital during this uncertain time.
At the same time, we’re facing salary reductions and furloughs that amount to about a 15% pay cut. That doesn’t make things any easier when facing an already difficult task.
But, do you know what? We’re still going to bring you the news. My staff will continue to work tirelessly to put out a newspaper six days a week, and provide updates online 24/7.
We could really use our community's support.
For those who don’t have the money right now, I understand. Like I said earlier, these are tough, unprecedented times. But, publicly supporting local journalism can go a long way — whether it be on social media or through word of mouth.
I also understand that some of you don’t like us because we didn’t endorse a political candidate you liked or you think we have some sort of agenda (we don’t, other than keeping you informed, and then getting home to our families safely every night).
That’s fine, but it’s not the point.
The point is communities need local newspapers. Who’s going to shine the light if there are no batteries in the flashlight, nor anybody to hold it?
You can subscribe by going to thesouthern.com/members/join and finding a subscription that fits your needs. And, right now, you can get our Digital Plus membership for only $1 a month for three months.
If you already subscribe to The Southern, on behalf of our staff, thank you.
In the meantime, we promise to continue what we do. We will bring you strong, local news and continue to shine a light on everything Southern Illinois. We’ll continue to provide a service that Southern Illinoisans deserve and need.
And, if you can, I humbly ask that you be there for us. We need it now more than ever.
Tom English is executive editor of The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at tom.english@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5070. You can follow him on Twitter at @tomenglish23.
