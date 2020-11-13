From the Editor: Thank you for your support

In today’s edition of The Southern, you’ll find an in-depth look at the rising coronavirus caseload in Southern Illinois and around the Midwest, and how those rising numbers are affecting hospital staff here at home and around the region.
It’s a sobering look behind the numbers we publish in our newspaper every day. Regular readers can see our table of COVID-19 case numbers in each edition, which we’ve been running daily since April. Today's story offers a look at the ripple effects of those rising numbers.
In the coming days, we’ll also be publishing stories about how this latest coronavirus wave is affecting schools and businesses. And in the days after that, we will continue to show you how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting real people here in Southern Illinois.
Since the pandemic began, we have been writing stories that do just that. Reporter Molly Parker and correspondent Brian Munoz this summer introduced us to some of the Southern Illinoisans who have lost their lives to this virus. Molly Parker also this week told us the story of a young, healthy Germantown woman who is still in the midst of her painful monthslong battle with COVID-19. Isaac Smith has been regularly checking in with local business-owners who have been impacted by shutdowns and mitigation measures. Marilyn Halstead has given us insight into how philanthropic organizations are coping amid the challenges of fundraising and serving the community in this strange, dark time. Meanwhile, copy editors Brooke Beckmann and Sara Treat, along with myself, have kept that table of numbers updated every single day.
We know how hard it can be to read these stories, to see these mind-numbing numbers day after day. A pandemic doesn’t necessarily lend itself to feel-good storytelling — believe us, we know. But, we know you recognize how vitally important these stories are.
To our subscribers, I want to say thank you. Thank you for helping to keep your community informed at a time when we all need this critical information to guide the decisions we make — decisions that impact ourselves, our families and our neighbors.
If you’re not a subscriber, please consider supporting our staff as they continue to keep our community informed during this pandemic. You can go to bit.ly/Southern5 and sign up for a digital subscription for $5 for the first five months.
Again, we thank you for your support.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!