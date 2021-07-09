From the Editor: Worried about your child's speech development? Don't delay getting help.

Three months ago, I welcomed a friendly, masked-up child speech therapist into my home.
As she sat down in the living room and showed a puzzle to my daughter, it was in that moment I realized she was one of the first persons outside of our immediate family members in the last year to play with my child, who turned two this March.
The hour-long evaluation also served as a reminder that my family has been living through a deeply isolating pandemic — and that my daughter’s communication skills may have been impacted.
For her initial evaluation, my daughter saw two therapists, sent to our home by Child and Family Connections, a service offered through the Illinois Department of Human Services' Early Intervention.
Nicchole evaluated her speech skills, and Katie evaluated her social and developmental skills on a broader scale.
A few days later, we learned our daughter qualified.
It was a relief because it confirmed a long suspicion I had — and brought up with her pediatrician during her two-year checkup. While she is doing exceptionally well in many areas — like understanding verbal asks, concepts and pointing to objects we name — she struggled at times to form words and communicate some of her more basic needs.
Her pediatrician said it best when she told us our daughter was doing really well but that she would likely benefit from early intervention.
She added she had seen an uptick in toddlers come through her door who are struggling with communication and social skills due to the pandemic.
Fast forward three months to today, and I've gained some insight into how child speech and developmental therapy works. I've also enrolled my child in day care (where she is showing signs of improved speech and social skills).
Having gained some perspective, I want to offer a huge thank you to Dana and the rest of the staff at Child Family Connections for providing myself and my partner the best words of encouragement we could ask for.
Secondly, a special thanks goes to our daughter's therapists, Katie and Nicchole, for showing patience, kindness and compassion during each and every session. She looks forward to every visit, and as first-time parents, we have personally learned so much about child development and how to be the best teachers for our daughter.
Since starting therapy, my daughter is now forming short sentences, and has learned dozens and dozens of words (and some sign language). But we still have a long way to go.
Last weekend, my daughter was flipping through a picture book that Katie created to help her adjust to day care. In it, there are pictures of her teachers, the building, the playground, her therapists, and a picture of me and her dad picking her up after school.
"Play Katie! Nicchole!" I heard my daughter say for the first time, with the biggest smile when she spotted two familiar faces in the book. I immediately smiled, repeated their names, and went in for a big hug to give her praise.
Earlier this year, The Chicago Tribune reported on this subject, interviewing Elizabeth Norton, an assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders at Northwestern University, about how she and her colleagues are studying how the pandemic is affecting kids’ language development.
It's a critical topic and I'm happy to see they're taking a closer look at the impacts. It's scary to think how this pandemic will cause a lingering ripple effect on our youth.
Research has long showed early intervention can do wonders for children and toddlers. Sometimes, however, the signs can be easy to miss, especially for first-time parents.
So if you feel your child is struggling, know that you are not alone. Seek out help, and never feel ashamed by the possibility your child could benefit from these services.
If you're curious about what early intervention can do for your child, I suggest calling your pediatrician and checking out the Illinois Department of Human Services’ website to locate the nearest Early Intervention office.
Lauren Cross is the interim editor for The Southern. She can be reached at 618-351-5807 or lauren.cross@thesouthern.com.