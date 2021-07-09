From the Editor: Worried about your child's speech development? Don't delay getting help.

She added she had seen an uptick in toddlers come through her door who are struggling with communication and social skills due to the pandemic.

Fast forward three months to today, and I've gained some insight into how child speech and developmental therapy works. I've also enrolled my child in day care (where she is showing signs of improved speech and social skills).

Having gained some perspective, I want to offer a huge thank you to Dana and the rest of the staff at Child Family Connections for providing myself and my partner the best words of encouragement we could ask for.

Secondly, a special thanks goes to our daughter's therapists, Katie and Nicchole, for showing patience, kindness and compassion during each and every session. She looks forward to every visit, and as first-time parents, we have personally learned so much about child development and how to be the best teachers for our daughter.

Since starting therapy, my daughter is now forming short sentences, and has learned dozens and dozens of words (and some sign language). But we still have a long way to go.